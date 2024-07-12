3 biggest question marks across all NFL teams for the 2024 season
The 2024 NFL Season is quickly approaching, so let's look at the three biggest question marks across all teams for the coming season. All the change that has occurred this offseason has us wondering about a ton of things. Even some of the best teams in the NFL underwent significant change.
The 2024 NFL Season is quickly approaching, so these question marks will be answered at some point. Let's dive into the three biggest question marks among all NFL teams in the 2024 season.
What version of Aaron Rodgers will the New York Jets get?
The last season Aaron Rodgers played was not great. In fact, it was the worst starting season of his NFL career. He then tore his Achilles a handful of plays into the 2023 NFL Season, so now there is an extra question mark on the type of player that the New York Jets are going to get. If nothing else, GM Joe Douglas did improve the offensive line and added some other nice pieces on offense.
The Jets personnel situation on offense right now is quite good, but they will live or die by Rodgers, who till turn 41 years old toward the end of the 2024 NFL Season. If Rodgers can come back from this Achilles injury and still has gas left in the tank, the Jets are going to be outstanding. If not, the team is going to again be one of the biggest jokes of the NFL season.
Did the Kansas City Chiefs do enough to three-peat?
Did they? Perhaps they did; perhaps they did not. The Chiefs needed to add some players at wide receiver this offseason, and they did in Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. However, second-year WR Rashee Rice had a rough offseason and could be facing some formal discipline from the NFL. Kansas City also traded former CB L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, so that is a huge loss.
With Patrick Mahomes still being there, and as long as he does not hit a wall, the Chiefs will be Super Bowl contenders, but the team was flawed on offense last year. They lost six games in the regular season but managed to figure it out in the postseason. This team is beatable, and with how deep the AFC is, you wonder if some other team might have something to say about the Chiefs in 2024.
I am not sure they did enough to be the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.
What is going on with the Dallas Cowboys?
I mean, what is going on? There have been no contract extensions for QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, and EDGE Micah Parsons. The team has had quite the pathetic offseason, and it's just abundantly unclear what direction this team is going to go in for 2024. Both Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy are in the last year of their respective deals, so perhaps Dallas is prepared to make some changes after 2024.
But you'd think that if this was going to potentially be the last season before a rebuild, they'd have done more to go all-in. Maybe they tried but could not get certain free agent players. You never know. The Cowboys have gotten worse this offseason, and their biggest lost has to be their former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leaving to be the head coach of the Washington Commanders.
Veteran defensive mind Mike Zimmer is now the DC. There could be a drop-off there, and questions at running back and along the offensive line could spell disaster for Dallas in 2024.