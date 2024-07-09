These 3 players are going to breakout big-time in the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season is going to feature a plethora of breakout players. Let's look at three of them on both sides of the ball for the coming year. Breakout players are always a fun thing to follow. In most instances, it's the young players hitting their early stride in the NFL.
And the best possible situation here is for a team to see their young quarterback breakout. Between the young QBs scattered around the NFL, young play-makers on offense, and some encouraging talent along the defense, the NFL is in good hands and could feature a ton of breakout players in 2024.
Let's look at three of them.
These 3 players are going to breakout big-time in the 2024 NFL Season
Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix?? Yes, Bo Nix. Many have bashed the selection by the Denver Broncos, but there are also many others who have been hyping this marriage up since it happened. Denver was on the clock with the 12th overall pick, and seemed to bait the Minnesota Vikings into thinking they wanted JJ McCarthy, so they were able to take Nix at 12.
Sean Payton clearly covets a specific type of quarterback for his offenses, and Bo Nix fits the mold. Nix completes a high percentage of his passes, gets the ball out on time and in rhythm, and has functional mobility. In fact, you could argue that Bo Nix on the Broncos is the best rookie QB pairing in the NFL for the 2024 season.
Nix should be named the starter in time, and if he enjoys a modest but efficient year, I warned you. Now, I am not saying that Nix is going to explode onto the scene, but being an extremely efficient rookie QB is something that can easily happen here.
Nix has a great combination of coaching and personnel as QB of the Denver Broncos, and at some point, we'll all see if them cutting Russell Wilson was the right move.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs was a Pro Bowler in year one, and did rush for 945 yards, 10 touchdowns, and also added another 316 receiving yards and one receiving touchdowns. In all, the electric rookie had 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 offensive touchdowns. With Gibbs now in year two and likely in line for a much bigger role on offense, I could easily see his receiving yardage double, and also could see him hitting somewhere around 1,200 rushing yards.
In fact, Jahmyr Gibbs could be a 2,000-yard player in the 2024 NFL Season. The Detroit Lions did stay stout along the offensive line, as they brought in Kevin Zeitler to replace the departed Jonah Jackson. The Lions are now going to be in year three of this revival era, and Gibbs has his NFL legs under him.
Not only could he breakout in 2024, but an Offensive Player of the Year candidacy is also likely, in my opinion.
Kobie Turner, DT, Los Angeles Rams
As a rookie along the interior defensive line, Rams Kobie Turner racked up nine sacks, 57 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits. A rookie doing this is flat-out impressive, but doing this from the interior defensive line is also just craziness.
The Rams beefed up their defensive front as well, drafting Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in the 2024 NFL Draft, so the unit should be even more stout in 2024. Byron Young, another 2023 rookie along the defensive front, had a nice year off the edge, so a year two jump could be expected.
But Kobie Turner could quickly etablish himself as a top defensive tackle in the NFL in the 2024 season. He's definitely someone who could hit double-digit sacks, tackles for loss, and flirt with 30 QB hits.
Do not sleep on Kobie Turner.