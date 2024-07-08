NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams by their top WR for the 2024 season
There are a ton of very good wide receivers in the NFL, so let's rank all 32 teams by their best WR for the 2024 NFL Season. This could be a fun activity. The NFL is watching the WR position become more and more valuable, and I think that is only going to become more prevalent in the coming seasons.
Without a top WR, offenses may struggle to consistently score points, but luckily for many teams, they do have an established WR1 on the roster. Let's power rank all 32 NFL teams by their top wide receiver for the 2024 NFL Season.
32. New England Patriots - I just don't know, man
I am just curious what the New England Patriots plan here is at wide receiver. They did draft WRs Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the 2024 NFL Draft, so I cannot fault them for bringing some bodies in, and de-facto GM Eliot Wolf is trying to clean up the offensive mess that Bill Belichick left. I would say that Kendrick Bourne is the team's best WR, but you just never know.
Someone should end up being a go-to guy in 2024 for the Patriots.
31. Curtis Samuel - Buffalo Bills
Out goes Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs for the Buffalo Bills, who brought in Keon Coleman in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also signed WR Curtis Samuel, who may be the WR1 for now. Coleman being an explosive rookie could make him Josh Allen's favorite target, but largely, the Bills WR core is among the very worst in the NFL until they prove otherwise.
30. Malik Nabers - New York Giants
I am still in shock that the New York Giants took Malik Nabers over the three remaining first-round quarterbacks when they made their sixth overall selection. Now yes, Nabers is a very good WR prospect and does have a skillset that translates into the NFL, so there may not be much of a problem with their WR room going forward.
However, the room is largely still unproven until Nabers or someone else can establish themselves for the Giants in 2024.
29. Marvin Harrison Jr - Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr was the right pick by the Arizona Cardinals when the fourth overall selection came up in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's got an insane profile that translates nicely into the NFL, and should just rack up the yards in year one. Harrison is also going to help Kyler Murray get back to his old self, and Murray will also be another year removed from his torn ACL.
Marvin Harrison Jr could end the year as a top-15 wide receiver.