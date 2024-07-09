These 3 teams are set to disappoint big-time in the 2024 NFL Season
The coming NFL season is going to be filled with some insane storylines. Let's look at three teams that are most definitely going to disappoint.
Being a surprise breakout team is always fun, but the flip side of that are the teams that just flat-out disappoint. Now yes, injuries are usually a huge reason why this happens, but it also could just be because of poor play. The 2024 NFL Season seems to be another year that will be filled with parity, which is great for the league.
However, there are three teams, at least, that will disappoint big-time in the 2024 NFL Season.
Buffalo Bills
I am prepared to be wrong about the Buffalo Bills, and I'll admit it 100% if I am, but I look at the 2024 NFL Season as being more of a re-tooling year for the team. Josh Allen threw 18 interceptions last year, and Buffalo lost both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason.
Furthermore, they had to part with some quality veteran players to get their cap space in a better spot, and might just need this coming season to re-establish themselves with the new faces. Buffalo might have the worst WR room in the NFL, and with Josh Allen being turnover-prone, a regression on offense could happen.
Buffalo did lose some long-time faces in the secondary as well, and there are valid concerns about Sean McDermott as a head coach. He and his teams constantly got out-coached last season, so why would that change in 2024? To me, the Buffalo Bills regressing is something I can 100% see happening.
New York Giants
The New York Giants are an unserious football team and will be bad in 2024. Daniel Jones and Drew Lock figure to be the top two quarterbacks in this room, and I would personally expect both of them to start multiple games. When the Giants were on the clock at pick six in the 2024 NFL Draft, they passed on the remaining three first-round QBs for WR Malik Nabers.
It was an inexcusable move by GM Joe Schoen, who now has to sleep in this bed he made with Jones, Lock, and a horrid offensive line. I am struggling to see the big picture here with the Giants, as the QB class in 2025 is not projected to be all that special. Maybe they are simply hoping for some of the magic they had in 2022.
I don't know, man; what is there to like about this team besides Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence? Am I just overreacting here?
New York Jets
The last time Aaron Rodgers played a full season was in 2022, and it happened to be the least-efficient year of his NFL career. He missed just about all of the 2023 NFL Season with that tragic torn Achilles, and now Rodgers, who is 40 years old, is perhaps set to return to 100% to kick off 2024.
But think about it; the Jets have a 40-year-old quarterback who is coming off of a major injury and has not played good football since 2021. It's not looking pretty for the Jets in 2024, whose entire season rests on the shoulders of the four-time MVP. Now yes, they should sport a top-10 defense, and the offensive line is clearly improved on paper.
However, how can we be so sure that Aaron Rodgers can even return to his pedestrian 2022 self? This might be the beginning of the end for the veteran quarterback, and I do not anticipate the New York Jets being any good in 2024.