NFL power rankings: Who are the 5 best QBs in the NFC for the 2024 season?
The NFC is not as talented as the AFC, and that could be reflected in their QBs. Let's power rank the top five in the NFC for the 2024 season.
5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Let us not forget how good Kyler Murray is. One of the few true dual-threat QBs in the NFL, Murray has had to deal with some horrid coaching and bad personnel for a few years now in Arizona, but the Cardinals seem to be building something sustainable at this point, so I do believe we'll see Kyler Murray light it up in the 2024 NFL Season.
The Cardinals won just four games in 2023, but could double their win total in 2024. Murray has never been one to throw for a ton of yards or touchdowns, but him setting career-highs in both categories would not surprise me in 2024.
4. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Both Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers offense can be excellent. Both things can be true here, so let's appreciate both entities while we can. In his two years as a starter in the NFL, Brock Purdy has helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. At some point, you have to think that the Niners can get over the hump and win it all.
Brock Purdy is surgical with the football and is credited with a 17-4 record in his 21 career starts in the regular season.
3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford is set to play in his age-36 season in the NFL, so time is winding down for the veteran. Stafford's stats did not pop off the page in 2023, but he was excellent, and helped lead the LA Rams to 10 wins and a playoff spot. Stafford has been doing this for a while, and went underrated during his time with the Detroit Lions.
Let's not overthink this; Matthew Stafford is still one of the best in the game, and it'll be a sad day when he has to retire.
2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff has thrown 59 touchdown passes over the last two seasons and has truly reinvigorated his career in the NFL after being thrown away by the Los Angeles Rams. His team, the Detroit Lions, are also trending upwards, winning 12 games in 2023 after winning nine in 2022. It's not farfetched to say that the Lions can win the NFC this year. Frankly, they've got the best roster and the second-best QB in the conference, so it's very much possible the Lions are in the Super Bowl.
1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is the best quarterback in the NFC and it's hard to find an argument otherwise. He threw four times as many touchdowns as interceptions in 2023 and is just surgical from the pocket. Prescott has functional mobility as well and has been quite consistent his entire career. Dallas has won 12 games in the regular season in each of the last three years, and much of that is due to Prescott.
Yes, there are valid concerns about him in the postseason, but it's hard to win one regular season game in the NFL, let a postseason game. It'll be interesting to see if the Dallas Cowboys extend their signal-caller.