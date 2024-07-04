These are the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2024 Season
The quarterback position is the highest-paid position in the NFL. Who are the highest-paid ahead of the 2024 season? The highest-paid might shock you, but with any position in the NFL, the market tends to reset pretty frequently.
The salary cap space in the NFL increases nearly every single season, so that only means the contracts get that much bigger. The QB position is no different, so let's look at the highest-paid passers in the NFL for 2024.
These are the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of the 2024 Season
5. Lamar Jackson - $52 million per year
Now with two MVPs, Lamar Jackson is already the best rushing quarterback in NFL history, but he's never had a 4,000-yard passing season. Lamar Jackson is quite the controversial quarterback, but his explosiveness cannot be denied.
He's the fifth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, making $52 million per year, and that feels about right for Jackson, who does have limited playoff success.
4. Justin Herbert - $52.5 million per year
Justin Herbert makes $52.5 million per year, which makes him the fourth highest-paid quarterback i the NFL, but it's hard to justify this high number. Through four years in the NFL, Herbert feels a lot closer to a bigger and more athletic Kirk Cousins than with the likes of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow.
Maybe just inside the top-10 QBs in the NFL, there are finally no more excuses or "what ifs" with this quarterback. The time is now for Justin Herbert to prove to the NFL that he is among the best, as his regular season success but virtually no playoff success reeks of a couple of other controversial quarterbacks.
3. Jared Goff - $53 million per year
Signing this extension this offseason, Jared Goff's career resurgence has helped his case and helped restore the Detroit Lions, who are now all of a sudden among the best teams in the NFL. Some may believe that $53 million per year for Jared Goff is a bit too much, but folks, this is how NFL contracts work, especially at the QB position.
The Lions are legitimately Super Bowl contenders in 2024, and Goff is a huge reason for that, so him making over $50 million per year is just fine.
2. Joe Burrow - $55 million per year
Perhaps the only QB in the NFL who can go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow was the first QB in NFL history to touch $55 million per year. Burrow again missed a chunk of the season in 2023 with a season-ending injury, so it is worth wondering if Burrow is a bit injury prone.
Nonetheless, he's truly an excellent QB and is easily the second-best in the NFL, behind only Mahomes. When Burrow is healthy and in the lineup, the Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl contenders.
1. Trevor Lawrence - $55 million per year
The newest highest-paid QB in the NFL is Trevor Lawrence, who signed a deal that actually tied him with Joe Burrow for the richest in NFL history on a per-year basis, at $55 million per year. Yes, Lawrence did not put up great numbers in 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but much of his production, or lack thereof, was due to his pass-catchers dropping the ball or simply running the wrong route.
Lawrence should put up better numbers in 2023 if his receivers can play better, and in short time, his deal could actually look like quite the bargain. GM Trent Baalke is really banking on Trevor Lawrence playing better in 2024, as he's paid like the best QB in the NFL.