These players are causing the biggest Chicago Bears salary cap hits in 2024
Which Chicago Bears players have the biggest salary cap hits in 2024?
The Chicago Bears are in pretty good shape with their salary cap situation. Let's examine their top-three salary cap hits for the 2024 NFL Season. The Chicago Bears are entering a very crucial offseason for the future of their franchise. They recently fired OC Luke Getsy, so they will embark on a search to find a new play-caller.
There's also the big decision on Justin Fields. I think it's the right path forward for the Bears to move on from Fields and reset at QB, likely with Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at the top-three cap hits for the Bears in 2024.
3. Eddie Jackson - $18.140 million
Eddie Jackson is probably on his way out the door for the Chicago Bears. Chicago can save over $14 million by cutting Jackson in 2024 and his production has definitely dipped a bit since his breakout 2018 season. With the Bears having a bit of a youth movement in the secondary, I don't think Jackson is on the team in 2024. I guess if he is, the contract looks much different.
2. Tremaine Edmunds - $22.437 million
The Chicago Bears situation with their ILB position is interesting. They traded Roquan Smith last year as they likely didn't want to pay him, but then they turn around and give Tremaine Edmunds a massive contract last offseason.
Edmunds finished with four interceptions, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, 112 total tackles, and five tackles for loss. He's a quality ILB but surely not someone who has as big of an impact as Smith did with Chicago.
1. Montez Sweat - $25.085 million
Even with the high cap hit, the Chicago Bears defense turned into a very stingy unit seemingly the second Montez Sweat arrived in town at the NFL Trade Deadline. They immediately locked him up for the long-term as they make Sweat a cornerstone piece of the defense.
He's an elite pass rusher and had a career year this year, leading both the Bears and Washington Commanders in sacks. The Bears defense does seem nearly complete at this point.