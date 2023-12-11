These struggling quarterbacks pose challenges for NFL franchises
There are a few necessary ingredients to experience success in the NFL. A capable quarterback is the most important. Leadership under center is the difference between a losing and winning season. Inconsistencies on the gridiron result in a lack of job security. When quarterbacks cannot produce they are likely to be replaced.
Here are a few franchises that should consider searching for a new quarterback next off-season.
NFL Franchise #3: New York Jets
Robert Saleh and his staff are working hard to establish a winning culture within the New York Jets locker room. A trade with the Green Bay Packers was the first step in the right direction. Aaron Rodgers became the face of the franchise just in time for the start of the new campaign. Unfortunately, he suffered an Achilles injury on the first play and has yet to play this year.
A devastating injury forced the Jets to rely on their former first-round pick. Nathaniel Hackett handed Zach Wilson the keys to the offense, but he has not responded well. It's been a rough season for the second overall selection of the 2021 draft. He ranks 48th in pass grading (54.3) and 47th in offensive ratings (56.4) heading into Week 15. He led the Jets to a 30-6 win against the Texans but has to show consistency to earn job security.
Speculation concerning Aaron Rodgers' return to the gridiron should not stop New York's front office from evaluating the quarterback position. Rodgers is aging and Wilson is unreliable.
NFL Franchise #2: Pittsburgh Steelers
Consecutive losses to teams with ten losses are embarrassing for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Mike Tomlin's team unit fell behind on the scoreboard Thursday Night. They failed to make up lost ground. Bailey Zappe outperformed Pittsburgh's veteran backup. His efforts gave the New England Patriots a win on the road and shattered reality for Steelers fans.
A non-existent offense is Pittsburgh's glaring issue. They have skilled players but fail to move the ball downfield. Kenny Pickett needs more time to develop but will miss up to four weeks after ankle surgery. Mitchell Trubisky's performance on Thursday Night Football was not good enough to convince fans he can win football games. The Steelers have not seen anything spectacular from either quarterback this season. It's time to search for a resolution.
NFL Franchise #1: New York Giants
A busy off-season gave the New York Giants extra media attention. Discussions concerning the future of their Pro Bowl running back became the topic of the summer. Saquon Barkley deserved a new deal but got short-changed. Instead, New York agreed to a four-year extension with a $160 extension. He's a rich NFL quarterback but fails to play like one.
Daniel Jones' season-ending ACL surgery closed the door on New York's chances for a successful campaign. It concerns a devoted fanbase who experienced greatness last season. Evaluating the quarterback position should be a priority for Brian Daboll's staff. Jones has to show more to keep his job in New York.
There will always be a demand for talented quarterbacks in the NFL. They are the key to building a winning culture. Inconsistencies under the center are like a cancer for franchises with ambition. Owners must treat the issues quickly before it becomes detrimental to the team.
