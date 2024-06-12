These top NFL free agents shockingly still do not have teams for 2024 season
The NFL free agency market is still quite deep even this late into the offseason, and these players still being on the market is quite surprising. There could be some more signings as we progress later into the offseason, but as of now, there are still quite a few quality free agents left on the market that teams could jump on.
Heck, if a team is ready to go all-in, they should have already called up some of these players. You have to assume that most of them will find new homes before the 2024 NFL Season, but I guess anything is possible. Let's look at these five free agents who shockingly do not have homes yet for 2024.
Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons was cut by the Denver Broncos at the beginning of the 2024 NFL Offseason, and the stud safety is still without a home. He is currently apart of what was an insanely deep free agent class at safety, so perhaps that's why he is still on the market. Simmons enjoyed another strong year in 2023, so there isn't any reason to believe he won' perform with a new team.
Quandre Diggs
Quandre Diggs has been an extremely productive player for a majority of his career, He made three-straight Pro Bowls from 2020-2022 and has 29 passes defended and 15 interceptions over the last four years of his career. Diggs is another uber-talented safety who could bring immediate production to any team that needs help on the backend.
Jamal Adams
Jamal Adams has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons and just isn't the player he once was. However, perhaps a new team can help him unlock the success he found at the beginning of his career with the New York Jets. Another former Seattle Seahawks safety. Adams joins Quandre Diggs and a plethora of other safeties still on the free agency market.
Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas was on a Hall of Fame pace to begin his career before injuries derailed it, and while he isn't nearly the player he once was, he did catch 39 receptions for 448 yards in 2023. He did this in 10 games. So, if Thomas was able to play a full 17-game season (I know he didn't), he was on pace for 66 receptions and 762 yards.
It's not like he's totally unplayable at this point. Any team that needs some depth at wide receiver should give Michael Thomas a call.
Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow is a former 1,000-yard wide receiver, and I think people forget that. He fell out of favor in Las Vegas and was cut by the team earlier this offseason, but there is still something there. He's caught 74.1% of his career targets and has averaged 63 receptions per 17-game season during his five-year career.
Renfrow is a shifty route-runner and would be an awesome WR3 or WR4 option for an offense that might be missing one last piece.