Three reasons Josh Allen isn't the issue for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are experiencing what can only be a fever dream while watching Patrick Mahomes' success in Kansas City after trading back in the draft with Kansas City.
By Daniel Davis
The Bills had an early exit in the Playoffs once again at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills are still a great team, but Kansas City seems to win when it matters. Buffalo doesn't have a Josh Allen problem despite what the fans think. While the Bills have many things wrong with them, Josh Allen is way more of an asset than the fans. In the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders laid all the blame for their issues on the feet of Derek Carr, and look how that turned out. The Las Vegas fanbase turned against Derek Carr and the head coach was one of the reasons for the early exit of Derek Carr from Vegas.
The same shouldn't be said for Josh Allen. It also can't be ignored that Josh Allen had the most turnovers in the NFL over the past few seasons. Allen has also turned the ball over in crucial parts of the game and even some coming off of handing the ball off like in the Denver game. This all being said, Allen isn't the problem in Buffalo, but some problems need to be resolved.