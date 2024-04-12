Tom Brady indicated he could do the unthinkable and shake-up the NFL in 2024
Could this actually happen?
Earlier this week, former NFL QB and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady appeared on a YouTube show called DeepCut, and he hinted at potentially doing the unthinkable. Is Brady truly done playing in the NFL? Well, after two retirement announcements and not playing in 2023, Brady could still have an itch to return to the gridiron.
Yes, those are actual words I am typing in 2024. Brady had indicated for years that he wanted to play until he was 45 years old, and that's the age that he retired following the 2022 NFL Season, where he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, the greatest QB to ever touch a football might still have a desire to play in the NFL, and from a competitor standpoint, that makes a lot of sense:
"Tom Brady told the world in 2023, when he retired for the second time in as many years, that he was done playing football "for good." Now it appears the former NFL great is reconsidering, revealing this week he's open to yet another comeback.- DeepCut w/ Vic Blends, Cody Benjamin,
Appearing on "DeepCuts with VicBlends," the longtime New England Patriots quarterback was asked if he'd "pick up the phone" in the event a needy team called with an offer to return to the field.
"I'm not opposed to it," Brady responded with a smile. "I don't know if they're gonna let me, if I become an owner of an NFL team, but I don't know if -- I don't know, I'm always gonna be in good shape, (I'll) always be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit, like M.J. coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it.""
Brady is pretty matter of fact here, very humbly and confidently saying that he's always going to be in good shape and will always be able to throw the football. And that really shouldn't surprise any of us, as Brady's sustained success well into his 40s was largely due to the "TB12" training methods and all that came with it.
Brady isn't that even far removed from throwing over 5,000 yards and 43 touchdown passes during the 2021 NFL Season. Now yes, the odds of this actually happening are probably zero, as he is set to become a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, but if anyone can find a way to weasel back into the NFL, It's Tom Brady.
This would then beg the question; what team would even think about calling? The obvious answer here is really any playoff-contending team who saw their QB1 go down with an injury, likely a season-ending one. Sure, Brady probably wouldn't want to play for certain teams, but you have to wonder just how serious he is and if he could truly pull off the unthinkable and return to the NFL.