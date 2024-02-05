Top 10 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
The best 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
2024 NFL Free Agents: EDGE
1. Josh Allen
Not that Josh Allen. The other Josh Allen is a game-wrecker off the edge, and even though the Jaguars’ defense underachieved in 2023, Allen is still going to be one of the most sought after players if he hits the open market. Expect Jacksonville to tag him, however.
2. Brian Burns
The Carolina Panthers allegedly turned down multiple first-round picks for Brian Burns at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. They probably should have taken that deal, as Burns could possibly walk this offseason and all they would get – at a maximum – is a third-round compensatory pick. If Burns hits free agency, some team will be able to acquire a game-changing pass rusher.
3. Danielle Hunter
Danielle Hunter has 87.5 career sacks, and he’s not even 30 years old yet. As a matter of fact, he doesn’t turn 30 until next October. He will be one of the most coveted players in this year’s free agent market and could realistically be the best EDGE player out there. With 16.5 sacks this past season, Hunter’s value has probably never been higher.
4. Chase Young
One of the best defensive prospects to come up in recent memory, Chase Young has not been able to stay healthy as an NFL player. That’s unfortunate, because his talent is undeniable. With 7.5 sacks and 15 QB hits this past season with both the Commanders and 49ers, Young may need to take a prove-it deal somewhere in 2024, and I think he could cash in big-time in 2025.
5. Jonathan Greenard
Jonathan Greenard looked like he was on his way to becoming a big-time threat off the edge for the Texans back in 2021 when he had 8.0 sacks as a second-year player, but his production took a dip in 2022. He was back in a big way in 2023 with 12.5 sacks and 22 QB hits – both the best in his career. Maybe he should stick with DeMeco Ryans and the Texans, but Greenard is going to get paid one way or another.
6. Bryce Huff
NFL teams will be itching to poach Bryce Huff away from the Jets, where he had 10 sacks and 21 QB hits this past season despite playing only 42 percent of the snaps. Add in his total of 33 pressures, and teams are going to wonder what could happen if this guy is on the field 60 percent of the time...
7. Jadeveon Clowney
Although he may not have lived up to the insane hype leading up to the 2014 NFL Draft where he was the #1 overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney has certainly carved out a nice career for himself, and his game may be getting better with age. Now into his 30s, Clowney is just a really good all-around EDGE player.
8. Za'Darius Smith
There is no question about the fact that Za’Darius Smith is still an impact player, and he proved to be a great fit opposite Myles Garrett with the Cleveland Browns this past year. Smith had just 5.5 sacks this past season, but 20 QB hits and 29 pressures, proving he’s still affecting games at a high level. He’ll be 32 in September but Smith should have plenty of suitors after the year he had with the Browns.
9. Josh Uche
If you’re looking for a potential bargain in free agency off the edge, Josh Uche could be it. He didn’t put up good enough numbers to get a massive contract in 2024, but ball knowers know that Uche can play at a high level. It’s going to be hard to pry him away from Bill Belichick, in all likelihood, but Uche could be a steal among this year’s free agent crop. The best is yet to come for him.
10. Leonard Floyd
Leonard Floyd has enjoyed a really nice stretch of top-level play off the edge since leaving the Chicago Bears four years ago. He’s got 39.5 sacks and 78 QB hits over his last four seasons. Anytime a guy is averaging almost 10 sacks and 20 QB hits per year, teams are going to pay a premium.