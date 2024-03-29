Top 6 quarterbacks heading into the 2024 NFL Draft
Daniels moves to the head of the class while Williams stock dips due to diva status
With the Pro Days coming to a conclusion, the Arms Race is finally falling into place. I have taken the liberty of ranking the top six quarterbacks according to their performances at Pro Day and the NFL Combine. This is based upon performance on the field and what they have to say off the field.
1. Jayden Daniels, Louisiana State University
Daniels is the most complete quarterback heading into the NFL Draft. He has the tools to gain first downs with his feet and his arm. He can use his legs to extend plays and honed his craft throwing to Malik Nabors and Brian Thomas, Jr., both projected number one selections. I predicted that the New York Giants would trade for the first pick with the Chicago Bears to draft Daniels number one, and I know that is a long shot.
However, the Giants have the capital to go up and get Daniels who sits in the pole position for quarterbacks. Daniels is a franchise quarterback who has only one deterrent. If he has to run for his life, how often will he get back up after getting pounded behind that lousy Giants offensive line.
2. Drake Maye, University of North Carolina
Maye is the second best quarterback in the draft due to his arm strength and his ability to use his head in sticky situations. Maye can complete any toss on the passing tree and rarely makes mistakes with the ball. He does not rush, has good feet and does not throw many interceptions. He is a going to be a bona-fide superstar and despite his ranking, appears to fall to New England who owns the third pick and is definitely in the market for a starting quarterback and a franchise player.