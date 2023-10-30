Vikings Rumors: 4 QBs Minnesota should trade for after Kirk Cousins injury
The season feels like it's over in Minnesota, unless a trade deadline deal comes together
By Ryan Heckman
Sunday's victory over the Green Bay Packers came at a significant cost for the Minnesota Vikings. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles and will be out the remainder of the season.
This injury comes at the worst of times, as Minnesota looked to be turning their season around having now won three games in a row and evening their record at 4-4. Cousins was playing the best football of his career and the Vikings defense has played far better over this winning streak.
With the NFL trade deadline coming Tuesday, the Vikings could look to make a move for a quarterback. Rookie Jaren Hall is likely the next man up, but probably isn't ready.
Could any of these four quarterbacks make sense for Minnesota?
1. Andy Dalton, Panthers
Veteran Andy Dalton is currently the backup for rookie Bryce Young in Carolina, and is a familiar face for the Vikings as he spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. This season, Dalton had to step in for an injured Young about a month ago and performed admirably. In a loss to Seattle, Dalton threw for a whopping 361 yards and two touchdowns with no picks.
As a guy who has been around the league a while and can still sling it, Dalton would come cheap and might not be a bad candidate for the Vikings. At his best, Dalton was used to throwing to some stud wide receivers, most notably A.J. Green for quite some time. In Minnesota, he'd be able to do more than enough with a healthy Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.