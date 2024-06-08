Vikings unveil what are now the best looking uniforms in the entire NFL
On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings unveiled their "Winter Warrior" alternate uniforms, and the new look is easily the best uniform in the NFL. I mean, these are flat-out spectacular. In an offseason where many teams unveiled new uniforms, the Vikings decided to join in on the fun, unveiling their alternate kit.
It'd an all white and gray-ish look from top to bottom with the obvious purple incorporated. These uniforms are sleek, clean, and classy. However, you might not know just how many times a team can wear their alternate uniforms. Well, fortunately, I have you covered:
"Each NFL team has a primary home and away jersey, and they can mix those jerseys with different pant colors. For a maximum of three games during the regular season, teams can wear alternate, classic, or color rush uniforms, and since 2022 they can choose to wear an alternate color helmet with those alternate uniforms."- houstontexans.com
So, the Vikings could wear this uniform for a maximum of three games in the coming NFL season and beyond, unless the league tweaks this rule. Another popular alternate uniform unveiled was by the Denver Broncos.
Honestly, the Vikings and Broncos alternate uniforms could end up being the two cleanest and nicest in the entire NFL. This throwback uniform combination was hugely popular among Broncos fans, so Denver bringing in back was a good move from the fanbase's perspective. And also, it's nice to see NFL teams changing uniforms. Sure, some more historic teams like the Steelers and Packers may never do something like this, but the NFL uniforms do seem to be getting more appealing.
And the Vikings have, arguably, the best player in the NFL in Justin Jefferson, so you have to assume his jersey in this new alternate look is going to be a huge seller. Did the Vikings just win the offseason with this new "Winter Warrior" alternate uniform look?