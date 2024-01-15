Way too early dream free agency haul for Chicago Bears in 2024
The Chicago Bears need to ACE this offseason!
4. CJ Gardner-Johnson, DB
The Bears have some very encouraging players in their secondary and should look to get younger there. Well, they are young in the secondary, but how about even younger and more versatile? CJ Gardner-Johnson is going to be a free agent in 2024 and was tied for the league-lead in interceptions in 2022.
Gardner-Johnson has played all over the secondary and has also played in big games. He's a very good player and is still just 26 years old.
5. Jacoby Brissett, QB
If the Chicago Bears decide to reset at QB, signing a high-end backup should be very high on their to-do list. Signing someone like Jacoby Brissett isn't going to make headlines, but it'd be a very smart signing. Brissett is about as good as you can get in terms of backup QBs.
He can start in a pinch and has been a backup QB all throughout his career, so he would not be new to the idea of sitting behind an encouraging rookie passer. A smart GM does everything in their power to make the transition for a rookie passer as easy as possible. Grabbing a high-end backup is a great part of that equation.