Way too early dream free agency haul for Dallas Cowboys in 2024
This would be a DREAM free agency haul for the Dallas Cowboys.
2. Tyler Boyd, WR
The Dallas Cowboys definitely need to add some weapons on the outside in 2024. CeeDee Lamb just got done with the best WR season in the history of the Cowboys, but beyond Lamb, the Cowboys don't have the best complimentary players. I loved the Brandin Cooks trade, but he's 30 years old. Michael Gallup is a cut candidate this offseason.
I do think the Cowboys have a need for a reliable, veteran WR to pair with Lamb in the WR room. Tyler Boyd has played a ton of football in the NFL, playing in a Super Bowl back in 2021 and spending his entire career thus far with the Cincinnati Bengals. Boyd is not going to be an explosive element of the offense, but he'll catch a ton of passes and will help Lamb continue to torch opposing defenses.
3. Cameron Fleming, OT
in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Cameron Fleming played in 28 games for the Dallas Cowboys. With Tyron Smith being a free agent and perhaps considering retirement, and Terence Steele just have a brutal year, adding some insurance at tackle is a must. And why not Cameron Fleming? Fleming has played in over 100 games in the NFL and is a premier swing tackle option.
He's also not going to cost a ton, as his $2.350 million salary this year is very realistic for the Dallas Cowboys. I do think great NFL teams are able to work the free agency period in their favor. Overpaying for free agents almost never works out, but adding cheaper, but reliable talent in FA is the way to go.