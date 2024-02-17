Way too early Super Bowl predictions for the 2024 NFL Season
It's never too early to think about next season!
3. Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers
Next season the Super Bowl is in New Orleans. One of the hottest quarterback-wide receiver duos went to college together at LSU. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase not only want revenge after a down and injury-riddled year, but they will want to play in the state of Louisiana. In simple terms, last season was a season to forget in Cincinnati. Now, a healthy Burrow will lead the charge and should return to form as being one of the best quarterbacks in the league. If the Bengals address the offensive line and tight end positions, the offense should be a top-five offense in the NFL.
The 49ers could and some would argue should be the defending Super Bowl champions right now. Kyle Shanahan once again let a double-digit lead choke away from him. Now, the 49ers will be fighting their way back to prove that they can close out the big game. There are two main areas the 49ers need to address to make it back. Their offensive line and secondary. If that's addressed and Brock Purdy continues to look like a top quarterback the 49ers should be able to breeze through everyone. On defense, the main question is when Dre Greenlaw will return from his devastating Achilles injury that he suffered running onto the field during the Super Bowl.
Finally, at long last Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers should be crowned champions as their pass rush should overwhelm a Cincinnati offensive line that will always be failing to protect Joe Burrow.