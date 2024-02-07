What is the record for most rushing yards in the Super Bowl?
And who's had some of the bigger ground performances in the game's history?
It probably won't come as much of a surprise to you, but it's been literal decades since someone had an all-time great rushing performance in the Super Bowl. When the Chiefs and 49ers take the field in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, they'll have the chance to do something that no one's done in a Super Bowl since 1998: have a running back go over 150 yards. The game's obviously moved away from that kind of approach, but if anyone's set to buck that trend, it's Christian McCaffery. But until then, who currently holds the record for most rushing yards in a Super Bowl?
What is the record for most rushing yards in the Super Bowl?
That distinction goes to Washington running back Timmy Smith, who ran for 202 yards in their Super Bowl XXII win over the Denver Broncos. Smith – who's the only running back in NFL history to go over 200 yards on the ground in a Super Bowl – did it on 22 rushes and scored two touchdowns as well.
After Smith comes Marcus Allen, who ran for 191 yards in the Raiders' 38-9 win over Washington in Super Bowl XVII. Allen did that on 20 rushes, averaging 9.6 yards per carry (2nd best all-time) and scoring two touchdowns. Here are the rest of the top five performances to round it out:
3. John Riggins -- 166, Super Bowl XVII
4. Franco Harris -- 158, Super Bowl IX
5. Terrell Davis -- 157, Super Bowl XXXII