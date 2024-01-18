What word describes the remaining teams in the AFC Playoff Bracket?
NFL Playoff Franchise #3 Houston Texans
One Word Description: Energized
Expectations for rookie quarterbacks are set high but rarely fulfilled. Grooming a developing player requires time and patience - especially for rebuilding franchises. C.J. Stroud is not like other rookie quarterbacks. His attention to detail, desire to compete, and leadership qualities helped the former first-round pick establish a new culture He assisted Houston in clinching the playoffs for the first time since 2019. They hosted a playoff game at NRG Stadium and sent the Cleveland Browns home Saturday afternoon. It was another game to add to the rookie's highlight reel. His 76.2% completion percentage and three touchdown passes separated him from his competitors.
A rematch against the Baltimore Ravens will be the big test. Bobby Slowik’s offense is impressive, but must perform flawlessly against a disciplined unit. Mike MacDonald’s defense ranked 8th in forced fumbles (16) and third in interceptions (18). Luckily, the Texans specialize in protecting the football (14). Defeating the Ravens will require an all-around effort from DeMeco Ryans’ staff. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
NFL Playoff Franchise #2 Kansas City Chiefs:
One Word Description: Anxious
The road to Super Bowl LVIII has been a journey for Patrick Mahomes and his teammates. They’ve experienced a fair share of issues this season but continue to persevere. A six-game winning streak was interrupted by the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Losses to the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers put Andy Reid’s team at a disadvantage midway through the season. The Kansas City Chiefs managed to save the remainder of the campaign. They took care of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Charges to close the season. Their efforts resulted in the third seed in the AFC Conference bracket.
A convincing win over the Miami Dolphins gave the Chiefs much-needed momentum. They shut down the league’s third-ranked offense (84.7) - limiting them to seven points. Extreme weather conditions played a factor but did not hinder Mahomes and his crew. The future Hall of Famer threw 262 passing yards and a touchdown pass. We expect the Chiefs to continue their dominance against the Buffalo Bills. They will need No.15 to have another stout performance.