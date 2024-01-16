3 massive changes Eagles should make after Wild Card loss to Buccaneers
The Philadelphia Eagles definitely need to make some major changes.
The Philadelphia Eagles ended their season the way it was bound to end, with a poor loss in the first round of the NFL Playoffs. Should Philly look to make some major changes going into 2024? The Eagles certainly should not keep the status quo heading into the 2024 NFL Season, and I do not think GM Howie Roseman is going to do that.
Roseman is the best GM in the NFL and surely wants to maximize the solid roster he's built. When the Eagles lost their 2022 coordinators in Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, it didn't seem like people were worried about the team. And after starting the 2023 NFL Season 10-1, those worries were nowhere to be found, for the most part.
However, Philly proceeded to lose six of their next seven games en route to a first-round playoff exit at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, the Eagles have way more questions than answers, and should look to make three huge changes for next season.
1. The Eagles should replace Nick Sirianni
I think this is an obvious change. Yes, I understand that the Eagles were in the Super Bowl last year, but they looked like one of the worst teams in football over the last couple of months, and the success of that 2022 team seems to be due to their coordinators, who are both head coaches now. Nick Sirianni did not adequately replace Steichen and Gannon, and overall, the coaching staff has did a poor job this year.
There really isn't a lot to say that the Eagles can win the Super Bowl with this staff in place, and with coaches like Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel available, GM Howie Roseman should make a bold move and relieve Sirianni of his duties.