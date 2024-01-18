What word describes the remaining teams in the AFC Playoff Bracket?
NFL Franchise #1 Buffalo Bills
One Word Description: Determined
Speculation concerning Josh Allen began to worry fans in Buffalo throughout the regular season. His turnovers became unbearable, and the Bills were struggling to win games. Sean McDermott’s squad began to fall behind in the standings. They needed a jumpstart fast. That’s when Allen stepped up his performances. The former first-round pick earned a pro football focus offensive grading of 75 or better in four out of the last six games. He ranked third in passing touchdowns (32) and fourth in passing yards (4,510).
A win against the Pittsburgh Steelers is a step in the right direction. Mike Tomlin’s team was a strong opponent, but the outcome did not surprise many. The Buffalo Bills still deserve credit for taking care of business. They earned a playoff win and are closer to achieving their goal of becoming champions. First, they must defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
An exciting weekend of NFL action will keep fans entertained until the final whistle. Will a new set of teams compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2023? These franchises have work to do as they continue their post-season journey.
All statistics courtesy off pff.com