When is Super Bowl 58 in 2024?
As we approach the Super Bowl for the 2023 NFL Season, let's dive a bit into the administrative side of things and look at when it is, what time, and how fans can watch the big game. In a few short weeks, the 2023 NFL Season will come to an end. The 58th Super Bowl will feature two of the following teams:
Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers
Both conference championship games feature the No. 3 seed traveling to face the No. 1 seed. The three-seeded Chiefs and Lions will travel to Baltimore and San Francisco to try and upset the Ravens and 49ers. When the conference championship games come to an end next week, all eyes will then shift to the Super Bowl.
Well, when is the big game?
When is Super Bowl 58?
Super Bowl 58 is set for about three weeks from now on February 11th, 2024. After the conference championship games, there is a two-week break for the Super Bowl teams as they prepare for the big game.
The game will take place in the newly built Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. This would be the first Super Bowl to ever be played in Nevada. Allegiant Stadium is obviously home to the Las Vegas Raiders. The big game will air on CBS. It'll also be streamed on Paramount+ and can further be viewed on the NFL+ app platform. There will also be a kid-centric version of the Super Bowl available on Nickelodeon Usher is the halftime performer.
The pre-game songs will be sung by Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day. They are singing the National Anthem, America the Beautiful, and Life Every Voice and Sing, respectively. Calling the game will be Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. Below you can see the officiating crew for SB58, as well:
Other than that, there are a plethora of other pre-game festivities that happen during the Super Bowl. The players will enjoy a ton of pre-game events, and the big media day is a popular one.