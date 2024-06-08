Where and when is Super Bowl 59?
Super Bowl 59 is eight months away, but the date, time, and place is set in stone! The Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first team in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row. Winning Super Bowls 57 and 58, could they capture Super Bowl 59?
Well, they won't be able to do that if they do not know where and when the big game is! All of the important information for the Super Bowl has been set.
First off, Super Bowl 59 will be "Super Bowl LIX," so if you wondering about the roman numeral look, there it is.
The Super Bowl will take place on February 9th, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans:
"New Orleans hosts it's record-tying 11th NFL Championship game, Super Bowl LIX, on February 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome. Super Bowl LIX will be the eighth time the Superdome holds this legendary game, and will extend its record for stadium to host the most Super Bowls."- caesarssuperdome.com
The last time they hosted the Super Bowl was Super Bowl 47 back in 2012, where the Baltimore Ravens took down the San Francisco 49ers in what was dubbed the "Harbaugh Bowl" as both John and Jim Harbaugh were the Ravens and 49ers head coaches.
Who will make the Super Bowl this year? The Houston Texans and Detroit Lions will be the two teams in the Super Bowl this coming season, at least, that's what I think, but the Chiefs will again be a hard out, so if they are again in the big game, no one is going to be surprised.
This past season, for Super Bowl 58, the game was hosted by Las Vegas, and now the big game moves back east to New Orleans. Who comes out victorious in Super Bowl 59?