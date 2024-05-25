Which teams have won the most Super Bowls in NFL history?
There are a few teams in the NFL who have won at least five Super Bowls, but which teams have won the most? The Super Bowl has been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots over the last decade. With the Patriots now a bottom-feeding team, it's the Chiefs and everyone else.
However, the Chiefs do still have some work to do to stand atop the NFL world with the most Super Bowl victories. Which teams have the most?
1. New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers - 6
Patriots Super Bowl victories - XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII
The Tom Brady - Bill Belichick era might not be something we see again in the NFL, as the duo won six Super Bowl titles together. And now, headed into 2024, neither person is with the team.
Steelers Super Bowl victories - IX, X, XIII, XIV, XL, XLIII
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016, and the Mike Tomlin era could be entering its final years. Tomlin led the Steelers to their last Super Bowl victory back in 2008 against the Arizona Cardinals.
2. Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers - 5
Cowboys Super Bowl victories - VI, XII, XXVII, XXVIII, XXX
The Dallas Cowboys have been an irrelevant football team for more than two decades. They've won 36 regular season games over the last two seasons, but the Cowboys just falter in the playoffs now. Their last victory was Super Bowl 30.
49ers Super Bowl victories - XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV, XXIX
The San Francisco 49ers have made two Super Bowls since 2019, but have lost them both. Had they won them both, they'd be tied for the most victories in NFL history. Can Kyle Shanahan finally get his team over the hump in 2024?