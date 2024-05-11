Which division has the best quarterback play in the NFL heading into 2024?
There are quite a few great quarterbacks in the NFL, but there are also quite a few awful QBs in the NFL. Don't count out the AFC South as having the best group of QBs in the division. Yes, the AFC South. I think most answers to this question would be the AFC North, since that division has Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson, but both Wilson and Watson appear to be damaged goods.
And if Watson cannot return to his old form, he and the Browns are in some trouble. Well, what if the AFC South ends up being the division with the most talented quarterbacks?
CJ Stroud is the clear-best QB in this division, but not so long ago, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like an up-and-coming player in 2022. He definitely took a step back in 2023, for whatever reason, but Lawrence's 2022 season was setting the stage for him to truly breakout in 2023.
It's not crazy to think that Lawrence can straighten his career out in 2024, especially with the added talent on offense in Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr, two big-time wide receivers. Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts had limited action during his rookie season, as he was in and out of the lineup with injuries. But in his limited action, there was a lot on film to like.
And with Richardson's skillset, coupled with a QB-guru in Shane Steichen, a year two leap from Richardson could be on the horizon. And while Titans QB Will Levis didn't necessarily look great in 2023, his rookie year, he's got a trio of talented WRs to use in Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and now Tyler Boyd.
Titans GM Ran Carthon added Lloyd Cushenberry at center in free agency and JC Latham at tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft. Frankly, there aren't any excuses for Levis. If we're looking at this from a more proactive perspective, all four teams could see their respective QBs take huge leaps in 2024, which would all of a sudden give the AFC South the most talented QB division in the NFL.