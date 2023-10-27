Which divisions are the best in each conference in 2023?
Last week's article about who i beleive the worst division in each conference is was popular, therefore here is the best division in each conference. The link to the peice regarding the worse teams in both conferences is beneth this article.
AFC North
The AFC North is the best division in the AFC conference. The Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, and Browns all have winning records and will present a difficult challenge to any team.
Cincinnati has a 3-3 record, which is usually nothing to worry about for any team; however, they're sitting last in the division. It is incredible that a team with an even record is finishing last in their division.
Baltimore is a heavyweight Super Bowl contender; Pittsburgh exploits teams' weaknesses perfectly; Cleveland has the best defense in the NFL; and the Bengals are chipping away nicely. Week seven was a textbook example of this division's dominance, with all three teams winning, with the exception of Cincinnati, which had a bye. The Browns' phenomenal defense is by far the strongest asset of this division. According to ESPN stats, Cleveland allows just 243 yards per game, which is incredible. There is no doubt that at least two of these teams will be featured in the postseason and a third is also likely. I wouldn't count out the historic possibility of all four teams reaching the playoffs.
NFC West
If the Arizona Cardinals weren't tanking, then the NFC West would be a clear choice regarding who the best division in the NFC is. Deciding between the West and the East was a tough decision.
The NFC West is full of exciting teams every year, and the division is always full of drama-filled matches. Each of these four teams, besides the 1-6 Cardinals, has a flashy offense. The Seahawks have found the right quarterback, the Rams always challenge teams until the last minute, and San Francisco is so dominant on both sides of the ball. Excluding Arizona, in non-divisional match ups, these three teams have only been beaten by more than a touchdown once.
San Francisco is a huge Super Bowl contender. Despite dominating teams, divisional matches against the Niners always remain close. NFC West divisional matches are the most intriguing division to watch, as the offensive skill is top tier, and their defenses love to play hardball. Taking on NFC West squads is an enormous challenge for all teams, and they're the NFC's best division.