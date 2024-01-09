Which franchises have an advantage during wild card weekend?
NFL Playoff Franchise #2 Philadelphia Eagles
Opponent (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A handful of losses to end the campaign left a sour taste in the mouth of Philadelphia Eagles fans. Expectations were high for Nick Sirianni’s team entering the 2023 season. They’ve experienced two win streaks of four games or better this season but have hit a wall in recent months. Losses against the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks revealed weaknesses in the former NFC champions. They appeared different on both sides of the ball - resulting in a decline in performance.
Uncharacteristic performances from Philadelphia’s leader under center are causing fans to grow concerned. Jalen Hurts proved he is an elite competitor multiple times throughout his career. He’s failed to duplicate his results this season. It’s cost the Eagles prime seeding in the NFC Bracket. The former second-round pick threw 15 interceptions between 2022 and 2022. He’s matched that two-year total after 18 games this season.
The Philadelphia Eagles are a determined franchise that is hungry to earn a Championship. A match-up against the 4th-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers should wake Sirianni’s unit.. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will test the suspect secondary. Jalen Carter (85.9) and Nakobe Dean (83.4) lead the 8th-ranked pass rush (80.5) in grading and plan to disrupt the Tampa Bay's passing attack. We expect Baker Mayfield to feel the pressure on Monday Night. The Eagles must create turnovers and keep Jalen Hurts in control of the game.