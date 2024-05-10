Which head coaches in the NFL are already future Hall of Famers?
Very Likely Hall of Famer: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers; John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens; Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys; Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
These four coaches are all pretty similar, and it's kind of cool. They each have, roughly, 160 regular season wins and each have one Super Bowl title. Mike Tomlin won a Super Bowl in 2008. Sean Payton won a Super Bowl in 2009. Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl in 2010. John Harbaugh won a Super Bowl in 2012.
Each coach does have a Hall of Fame resume, as they all rank within the top 21 coaches in NFL history for regular season wins. While I think all four would get in, they might need to coach for several more years, at least, to further pad their resumes. You cannot go wrong with any of them, and if any were let go from their current teams, they'd be nabbed up in no time.
On Pace, but need more: Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams; Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
I do believe both Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay are on pace to be Hall of Fame head coaches, but they obvious need some more time in the NFL. McVay does have a Super Bowl title, which came in 2021, while Shanahan has been to two Super Bowls, but has lost them both to Andy Reid.
McVay's playoff winning percentage ranks 21st all-time, and Shanahan's ranks 18th all-time. McVay having won a Super Bowl does make his path a bit easier to the Hall of Fame. He'll surely need to win at least triple-digit games, but I suppose you never know how the rest of his career may shake out.
Kyle Shanahan will probably need to win a title at some point, but he's still young and clearly knows how to get there, so it might only be a matter of time for the son of Mike Shanahan.