Which players have the most Pro Bowl appearances in NFL history?
In today's NFL, unfortunately, the Pro Bowl does seem to be more of a popularity contest than anything. However, the all-time Pro Bowl leaders were some of the best players in NFL history. The NFL record-holder for the most Pro Bowls might be obvious right now.
And actually, there are a few players who might be able to flirt with that all-time record. Left tackle Trent Williams seems to have several solid years left and has made 11 Pro Bowls. Guard Quenton Nelson has played six seasons in the NFL, and has made the Pro Bowl each year.
Anyway, both Williams and Nelson have a long way to go before they catch up to the players with the most Pro Bowls in NFL history.
1. Tom Brady - 15
The greatest football player of all-time, Tom Brady, leads everyone in NFL history with 15 Super Bowl berths, which is just an insane stretch of success. Brady played in the NFL from 2000-2022 with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's got just about every QB record in league history, too.
The only human being that might be able to catch up to Brady for the rest of NFL's history is Patrick Mahomes.
Tied 2. Tony Gonzalez, Merlin Olsen, Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews - 14
Four players are tied with the second-most Pro Bowls ever with 14. Tony Gonzalez enjoyed a Hall of Fame tight end career. Merlin Olsen was one of the best defensive tackles ever, and his spent his entire career with the Rams. Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, winning two Super Bowls, and Bruce Matthews might be the best offensive lineman in NFL history.
All four players had insanely successful and lengthy NFL careers.
Tied 3. Drew Brees, Jerry Rice, Reggie White - 13
Tied for the third-most Pro Bowls in NFL history with 13, Drew Brees may have been the best regular-season quarterback ever. He spent his career with the San Diego Chargers and then exploded with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints, winning the Super Bowl in 2009. Jerry Rice is the second-greatest NFL player ever.
And his receiving records may never be broken. Rice was so good that he had a 1,200 yard season at 40 years old. Rice's 22,895 career receiving yards is a record that will never be broken.
Reggie White was from a different planet, accumulating 198 regular season sacks, 33 forced fumbles, and 1,111 total tackles. White played for three teams across his 15-year career.