2024 NFL picks, predictions for Super Bowl 59, two surprise teams make a run?
We are months and months away from Super Bowl 59, but that won't stop us from making a prediction for the big game. In 2023, during Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers, winning their second championship in a row and third in the last five seasons.
And honestly, I do believe the NFL world didn't want to again see the Chiefs and 49ers in the Super Bowl, as they had just appeared in the big game four years prior. Well, could 2024 bring new Super Bowl teams? The amount of parity in the NFL is insane, so there is surely a shot that neither the Chiefs nor 49ers make it back in 2024.
Who will, though?
2024 NFL picks, predictions for Super Bowl 59, two surprise teams make a run?
NFC Champions: Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions will win the NFC Championship Game this upcoming season. And it's not like something is in their way of doing it. They made it to the NFCCG in 2023 and have a QB in Jared Goff who has played in a Super Bowl before. Not only that, but GM Brad Holmes really made strides to improve the roster this offseason, especially on defense.
New secondary reinforcements with Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw Jr, and Carlton Davis figure to finally cement that unit, and they also added Marcus Davenport and DJ Reader along the defensive line. Departing in free agency was OG Jonah Jackson, but the Lions found a nice short-term rental in Kevin Zeitler, who has been a great player for years now.
The Lions have the best roster in the NFL and can make the Super Bowl in 2024.
AFC Champions: Houston Texans
It's hard to not love the Houston Texans for 2024. With a rookie head coach and quarterback, the Texans won 10 games, made the playoffs, and won a postseason game. Now that QB CJ Stroud is in year two, he is set to make a massive leap. Not only that, Texans GM Nick Caserio has taken the right approach in improving the roster.
They won't have to pay Stroud for years, so he's gone all-in with additions like Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs. The Texans roster is strong from top to bottom. They added Joe Mixon out of the backfield as well but already had guys like Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz on the offense.
Who is going to stop the Texans? They're going to win the AFC this year.
Super Bowl 59 winner: Houston Texans
My early Super Bowl 59 winner is the Houston Texans, a team that is going to be a the top of the AFC for years to come. QB CJ Stroud is going to win the NFL MVP Award, and the Texans are going to dominate their opponents in 2024. They're a complete football team on paper, have an elite QB, and have a very good coaching staff.
They have the QB situated and have players that can get to the QB, so nothing roster-wise is going to stop them. Book it.