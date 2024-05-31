Which quarterbacks will lead major passing categories in the 2024 NFL Season?
There are a solid amount of quality quarterbacks in the NFL. Which passers will lead the major QB categories in the 2024 NFL Season? Leading major QB categories is always a nice accomplishment, but it's not something that QBs are actively going for. They're chasing bigger fish like winning an MVP or leading their team to the Super Bowl.
Will some of the same faces at quarterback lead the league in major passing categories in the 2024 NFL Season? Let's predict who leads the league in yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, passer rating, and interceptions.
Passing Yards: CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
As a rookie in 2023, CJ Stroud finished 8th in the NFL in passing yards, which is just mind-boggling. Well, after Stroud and the Texans breakout season, they have rightfully gone all-in, and that has included a massive trade for Stefon Diggs. I don't see what would stop Stroud from hitting the 5,000-yard mark in 2024. He's now got Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Dalton Schultz to throw to.
My goodness. Stroud and the Texans offense is going to go beserk in 2024, and I'm firmly in the camp that CJ Stroud makes a huge year two jump instead of regressing or just maintaining the same pace he did in 2023.
Passing Touchdowns: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy ranked 3rd in the NFL in 2023 with 31 touchdown passes. There's this weird thing with Purdy where some people seem to think he's more of a product of the system than anything else, citing his smaller frame, pretty average arm talent, and not being an exceptional athlete. To me, both Purdy and the 49ers offense are great.
And the leading QB last year in TD passes was Dak Prescott. Maybe has Purdy enters his second full season as the unquestioned starter, he can lead the NFL in passing TDs. The offense in San Fran is plenty good enough for Brock Purdy to hit the 40 TD mark.
Completion Percentage: Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Among qualified passers in 2023, Kirk Cousins finished second in completion percentage, completing 69.4% of his passes. His season was cut short due to a torn Achilles, but Cousins still cashed in with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, signing a deal worth $180 million. For Cousins, he's likely entering the final few years of his career, but he's got a killer situation in Atlanta.
He's got Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier out of the backfield. He's also got a few nice weapons in Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts. It's hard to argue that the 2023 Vikings had a better personnel situation than the Falcons do in 2024. Cousins is also going to be protected by a top five offensive line.
The Falcons offense will be very efficient in 2024, and I would not be surprised to see Kirk Cousins hit 70% completion.
Passer Rating: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy had a 113 passer rating in 2023, which led the NFL. He was simply out of this world-efficient last year. Why can't he do it again? As I previously said, he's now entering his second full season as the unquestioned starter in San Fran, so I do believe that Brock Purdy can be even better. Now yes, it's worth mentioning that passer rating isn't always the most accurate indicator of how good a QB is.
However, having a high passer rating typically always means the QB was marvelously efficient. Bank on Purdy leading the league in passer rating again.
Interceptions: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen was second in the NFL in 2023, throwing 18 interceptions. The leader, Sam Howell, is likely not going to start in 2024. Allen has also lost both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, and because of that, the Bills WR room has undergone a total makeover. With the room now being quite poor on paper, it may take an adjustment period for the group.
Josh Allen hitting 20 interceptions in 2024 would not surprise me. He's got the carelessness inside of him that won't go away.