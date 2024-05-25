Which teams have won the most Super Bowls in NFL history?
3. Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs - 4
Packers Super Bowl victories - I, II, XXXI, XLV
Last winning the Super Bowl in 2010 with Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers just recently moved on from their veteran quarterback and seem to have struck gold with Jordan Love. Could the Packers be a darkhorse Super Bowl team in 2024?
Giants Super Bowl victories - XXI, XXV, XLII, XLVI
Winning two Super Bowls between the 2007 and 2011 seasons with Eli Manning, the New York Giants are a total disaster in present day. With no franchise quarterback in sight, it might be another 10 years before the Giants win another Super Bowl.
Chiefs Super Bowl victories - IV, LIV, LVII, LVIII
Winning three Super Bowls since 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs now sit atop of the NFL world, and based on how the last five seasons have gone, it's not outrageous to think that they can perhaps possess the most Super Bowl victories in the NFL over the next decade or so.
Patrick Mahomes has already played a first-ballot Hall of Fame career.