Who are the 3 best players remaining on the NFL free agent market?
The NFL free agency frenzy has been over for a while now, but there are still a few free agents that could come in and contribute immediately on a new team. The FA market is always quite deep in the NFL, and there are still a plethora of players that remain when the regular season begins. We're still more than three months away from the start of the 2024 season, so there's bound to be more free agent signings.
Usually, teams will dip into the free agent market during the summers months because of injured players or because other players aren't panning out like they had hoped. Fortunately for them, the remaining free agents on the market right now are quite good, but which three are the best?
1. Justin Simmons, S
Spending the 2016-2023 seasons with the Denver Broncos, Justin Simmons was shockingly cut to begin the offseason and has not yet found a new home. He'll turn 31 years old in November and came off a 2023 season where he had three interceptions, eight passes defended, and 70 total tackles. Simmons has made four second-team All-Pro's and two Pro Bowls, so he's littered with personal accolades.
It's actually a bit puzzling why he is still on the market, but maybe this is purposeful on his end.
2. Connor Williams, OL
Being placed on injured reserve last December has surely thrown a wrench into Connor Williams' free agency plans, as the talented iOL is still on the market. Playing both guard and center in the NFL at a high level, had he finished the season healthy, I believe he would have signed a lucrative long-term deal with some team. While he may not be 100% to begin the 2024 NFL Season, any team that would sign Williams would be getting an above-average player for likely no cost.
It's a no-brainer move for any team that still needs some iOL help.
3. Stephon Gilmore, CB
Even though he's 33 years old, Stephon Gilmore has still proven to be an effective starter in this league, and it's extremely impressive considering the position he plans. Gilmore suited up for all 17 games in 2023 for the Dallas Cowboys and came away with two interceptions, 13 passes defended, and 68 total tackles.
Gilmore would make a ton of sense on a contending team that could use a slight boost in the secondary, and I would think that Gilmore would want to ring chase at this point in his NFL career. He should be on a team before the start of the 2024 regular season.