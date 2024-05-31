Who are the 5 most overrated players in the NFL ahead of the 2024 Season?
2. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
This might upset some people, but what good has Dak Prescott done besides putting up nice statistics in the regular season? Is Prescott just another version of Kirk Cousins? That's how it seems. Prescott owns a horrid 2-5 playoff record and has never led his teams past the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
What's the catch? What would make Dak Prescott a top-10 QB? The way his career has gone, you have to think of him as being more of an average QB, stuck in the tier with guys like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr. Besides being strong in the regular season, there isn't anything else to like with Dak Prescott.
3. Orlando Brown Jr, LT, Cincinnati Bengals
I don't believe Orlando Brown Jr is as great of a left tackle as some think he is. According to PFF, he was responsible for three penalties and seven sacks allowed in 2023. In 2022, PFF credits him with six penalties and four sacks allowed. As a whole, the Bengals OL allowed a whopping 50 sacks in 2023, which ranked as the 8th-most in the NFL.
Orlando Brown Jr is paid like a top-tier left tackle, but he's honestly pretty average.