Who is the best player on each NFC team ahead of the 2024 NFL Season?
Just about every single team in the NFL has at least one truly elite player. Well, who is the best player on each NFC team ahead of the 2024 NFL Season?
This is a fun exercise. Every single position in the NFL has elite players within it, and even in the weaker NFC, there are some excellent players. In today's NFL, the quarterback positioon is obviously the most important, but to sustain success in this league, teams need competent play from their tackles and along the defensive front as well.
Which teams in the NFC have the best players at the most important positions?
NFC North
Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell, OT
Arguably the best tackle in the NFL, Penei Sewell also reset the tackle market with a record-breaking contract extension. The anchor of the Detroit Lions offensive line, Sewell being the best player on the Lions roster is quite impressive, as the team has the most talented roster in the entire NFL.
Minnesota Vikings - Christian Darrisaw, OT
Perhaps a top-five left tackle, Christian Darrisaw surprinsingly doesn' have any Pro Bowls or All-Pros, but he's still the best player on the Minnesota Vikings rosters. This is also a great thing, as the Vikings are clearly trying to rebuild their offense with a new QB in JJ McCarthy, so having a reliable left tackle is a huge plus.
Chicago Bears - DJ Moore, WR
With four 1,000-yard seasons in just six years, DJ Moore has produced no matter the QB. In fact, in 2023, he managed to haul in 96 receptions for 1,364 yards catching passes from a bottom-5 QB team in Chicago. Now with Caleb Williams in the picture, Moore could put up career numbers in 2024.
Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love, QB
Just one year ago, Jordan Love was quite unproven, but now he might just be a top-10 QB in the NFL. Love ended the year playing better than every other QB in the NFL, so it's clear that he's the best player on the Green Bay Packers roster. If Love can make a year two jump as a starter, the Packers might have a Super Bowl window opening.