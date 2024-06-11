Who is the best player on each NFC team ahead of the 2024 NFL Season?
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys - Zack Martin, OG
Someone who will end up in the Hall of Fame one day, Zack Martin has been a consistent force along the Dallas Cowboys offensive line since 2014, when he came into the NFL. Now well into his 30s, Martin's career might be nearing its end. He's the last remaining OL in Dallas from their previous reign atop the NFL offensive line world when Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick were in town.
Philadelphia Eagles - Lane Johnson, OT
A five-time Pro Bowler, Lane Johnson should end up in the Hall of Fame one day, but he doesn't have a ton of individual honors and has missed a good bit of time across his NFL career. He's been a right tackle his entire career and has started all 143 regular season games in the NFL. Johnson has only played two full seasons in the NFL and is freshly 34 years old.
Washington Commanders - Terry McLaurin, WR
Terry McLaurin has never had consistent and competent QB play in the NFL, but he's got four 1,000-yard seasons during his first five years in the NFL. Through five years, he's caught 378 passes for 5,283 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The lack of a consistent QB in Washington has left McLaurin not yet being able to hit 90 receptions, 1,200 yards, or 10 touchdowns.
New York Giants - Brian Burns, DE
A two-time Pro Bowler, Brian Burns was traded to the New York Giants this offseason and quickly signed a huge extension. Through five seasons in the NFL, Burns has 46 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, and 95 QB hits. He's an excellent force along the DL and is going to form a lethal duo with Dexter Lawrence.