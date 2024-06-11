Young NFC North QB makes outrageous point about his offensive weapons
The NFC North could quietly become one of the best divisions in football in the 2024 NFL Season, and this young starting QB could be a huge reason why. The NFC North might have three viable playoffs teams in 2024 with the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears. If Caleb Williams can produce modestly as a rookie, the Bears might be in excellent shape to compete for a Wild Card spot.
Detroit has established themselves as a top team in the NFL, so there shouldn't be any questions there. The Green Bay Packers came on late in the 2023 NFL Season and, thanks to Jordan Love, seem to now be heading toward a massive Super Bowl window opening, perhaps even opening this year.
Last week, Packers QB Jordan Love made an interesting point about his wide receiver teammates:
""I think you don't have to have a No. 1 receiver," Love said. "I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put 'em in different areas.- Jordan Love / packers.com
"I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day.""
Honestly, if you think about it, this is a huge insult to the Packers young receivers. Love is clearly indicating that the Packers do not currently have a No. 1 wide receiver and don't need one to be successful, but at best, this is a back-handed compliment.
Sure, it might be true now, but the better answer to this probably would have been, "Man, all of our guys can end up being No. 1 wide receivers. They're all young so it might just take them some time to assume that role..."
I think that Love said here is actually kind of disrespectful to his WR teammates, even if it might be true schematically.