Could the MVP award go to an unexpected player in the 2025 NFL Season? Let's highlight three underrated candidates.

The MVP award has gone to a QB in every season since 2013, so there probably isn't any reason to believe that it won't go to a quarterback in 2025. That is just the way the league has gone for better or for worse.

Well, we all know who the top MVP candidates are likely to be, but could we see some underrated candidates emerge? Let's dive into three potential underrated MVP candidates for the 2025 NFL Season.

Predicting 3 underrated MVP candidates for the 2025 NFL Season

Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes in 2024 as a rookie and did so with a below-average group of playmakers on offense. With an elite offensive line, top-tier play-caller, and new offensive additions, it is hard to imagine that Nix does not make a huge leap.

He was responsible for another four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown, so he had over 30 total scores. I understand that many people were wrong about Bo Nix and aren't yet ready to buy into him, but it's clear that he is going to erupt in 2025.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is another year removed from his ACL injury and now might be on the best team he's been on in his career. Murray and the Cardinals won four games in 2023 and eight games in 2024, so they are absolutely on the right track.

With a revamped defensive line and Marvin Harrison Jr and Trey McBride on offense, we could see the Cardinals hit their stride in 2025, and perhaps Murray finally hits a high-end ceiling as a dual-threat QB. Keep your eyes on the Arizona Cardinals for 2024.

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye now has a legitimate head coach, Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator, more weapons on offense, and a stable offensive line. The New England Patriots had an amazing offseason, and it would be a massive shock if they weren't insanely successful in 2025.

In fact, not only did Maye play a lot better than the raw statistics might indicate, but he's going to put the NFL on notice and could even play well enough to garner some MVP hype during the season. He may not win the award, but Drake Maye could thrust into that next tier of QBs and become one of the better passers in the NFL in 2025.