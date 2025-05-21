Predicting each NFL team's best player for the 2025 season

NFC North

Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell

The best right tackle in the NFL, Penei Sewell may not get as much hype as some of the other players on the Detroit Lions. Sewell is the best at what he does on that roster and is going to carve out another insane year in 2025.

Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is already on a Hall of Fame pace. He's got 7,432 receiving yards in his five years in the NFL. That is more than most NFL receivers we'd consider had a 'good' career.

Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love

Jordan Love could be on the cusp of truly breaking out and becoming one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL. You get the feeling that Love and the Packers are close.

Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams

I am very high on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Season. I would absolutely buy into Bears stock right now. Ben Johnson is going to be the best thing that ever happens to Caleb Williams.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield had a great year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Season. Mayfield hit the 40 touchdown, 4,500-yard mark, which is simply outstanding. He'll have another great season in 2025.

New Orleans Saints - Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara is past his prime, but the New Orleans Saints really do not have many great players, and Kamara might end up with yet another heavy workload if the New Orleans Saints are starting rookie Tyler Shough.

Carolina Panthers - Tet McMillan

Tet McMillan may be the alpha receiver that the Carolina Panthers are missing. McMillan instantly becomes their top target and should get a ton of footballs thrown his way by Bryce Young, who could also emerge as the team's best player.

Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson

An elite dual-threat running back and one of the best weapons in the NFL, Bijan Robinson is going to be key for the development of Michael Penix Jr for the Atlanta Falcons. He will be their best player. Chris Lindstrom would be a candidate here as well.