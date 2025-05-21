Predicting each NFL team's best player for the 2025 season

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - CeeDee Lamb

This isn't much of a question, but I guess you could also put Micah Parsons here quite easily. I will go with CeeDee Lamb, as he is going to get his QB back for the 2025 NFL Season.

New York Giants - Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers produced at a high level despite dealing with below-average QB play in 2024. Nabers could feast with the deep ball from Russell Wilson in the 2025 season. He should emerge as their best player.

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels

Duh, right?

Jayden Daniels was historically good as a rookie in 2024 and might end up getting some MVP hype as we get closer to the start of the 2025 season. The ideal scenario here is that Daniels and the Washington Commanders avoid a sophomore year slump.

Philadelphia Eagles - Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards in the 2024 NFL Season and hit his stride after years of being in the NFL. Sometimes, it is just as simple as getting in the right situation.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers - Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year a few years ago, and I am going to bank on him returning to close to that form in 2025. With the key players on offense getting older and returning from injury, it is hard to bank on them.

Los Angeles Rams - Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua could erupt in year three, as Matthew Stafford loves throwing the ball to his best receivers, just ask Cooper Kupp and Calvin Johnson.

Nacua could be the third player in that bunch if he takes a leap in 2025, and I believe he will.

Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr

Marvin Harrison Jr had a very good rookie season in the NFL, but some people seemed to think that it was underwhelming, but our instant gratification society has really done a ton of damage. He should emerge as their top player in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be Sam Darnold's go-to target in 2025. JSN broke out a bit in 2024. He could have something even bigger on the horizon for 2025 with the Seahawks.