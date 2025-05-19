The NFC may actually end up being an incredible conference in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's power rank all 16 starting QBs. The conference seems to only be getting deeper, and that could be bad news for some of the mainstays who have been atop of the conference for a while now.

The one thing that is going to drastically impact this conference for 2025 is obviously the QB play, and with the amount of young quarterbacks in the conference, the NFC might be an impossible trek in the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's power rank all 16 projected starting QBs in the NFC for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting quarterbacks in the NFC for 2025

16. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy has not taken a snap in a regular season game, so it's not like he can be ranked much higher. If McCarthy ends up being a hit, the Minnesota Vikings will be a handful to deal with.

15. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

I guess I ranked Tyler Shough above JJ McCarthy because he's older; both McCarthy and Shough are in the same boat - only time will tell if they are legitimate franchise QBs.

14. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr saw some action near the end of the 2024 NFL Season, and now that he'll get a full offseason as the Atlanta Falcons starter, he and the team could be a shocking good squad in 2025.

13. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

A slight improvement in play following his benching in the 2024 NFL Season could give the Carolina Panthers a bit of promise heading into the 2025 NFL Season.

12. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson has largely done a good job at not throwing a ton of picks in recent years, but he's truly regressing and is now in the worst overall situation in his NFL career approaching the 2025 NFL Season. Wilson might truly bottom-out this year, but he'll still connect on some deep passes.

11. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams throwing just six interceptions in the 2024 NFL Season is quite impressive, and I could see a world where he shoots up these rankings.

10. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold played so well for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 that they let him walk for nothing to the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him to a contract that they can rip up after just one season. Let's not overthink this here; Darnold is fine, but that's it.

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

We keep waiting for Kyler Murray to truly break out, but what if he simply... doesn't? I want to see it happen, as the Arizona Cardinals could be great in 2025, but Murray has played six years in the league. If he won't improve now, he may never.