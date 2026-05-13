Predicting every NFC team's record ahead of the 2026 NFL Schedule Release

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: 10-7

The Dallas Cowboys do have what it take to win the NFC East in 2026. Dallas sports the best quarterback in the division in Dak Prescott, the most prolific offense, and suddenly, a defense that actually looks solid.

As long as the offense remains efficient, and the defense can just get up to an average level, this team is in business. Given that the rest of the clubs in the NFC East all have some notable question marks, it's not going to take a 14-win season to capture the division.

Philadelphia Eagles: 10-7

Philadelphia has some offensive concerns. Not only is Jalen Hurts limited as a passer, but it seems rather likely that AJ Brown is sent to the New England Patriots at some point. The Eagles have yet another new offensive coordinator, so there could be a period of personnel adjusting to yet another new scheme.

Philly is talented enough to stack some wins, but a 10-7 season is on the docket in a rather underwhelming year.

Washington Commanders: 10-7

The Washington Commanders won just five games in the 2025 NFL Season, so potentially doubling their win total would be ideal. Washington did come within one game of the Super Bowl, but it feels like a stretch that we'd see that again unless Jayden Daniels has an MVP-caliber season.

The Commanders did spend a good bit in free agency to rebuild the defense and, if they get better roster health, would be able to stack some wins together.

New York Giants: 6-11

The New York Giants are on the right track, but it might take a year or two for this operation to get off the ground fully. John Harbaugh is in as the head coach, which was a stellar hire. However, the Giants do feel like they're the worst team in the NFC East, rather comfortably. Sure, a lot could change and we could be talking about the Giants as a sleeper team, but for now, we have them pegged at six wins.