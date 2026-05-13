Predicting every NFC team's record ahead of the 2026 NFL Schedule Release

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams: 12-5

The Los Angeles Rams get a bit of revenge and win the NFC West this year. The Rams have made the most notable improvements of any team in the division this offseason, having added a pair of much-needed cornerbacks in Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

The Rams sport the best roster in the division and have the reigning MVP as well. They were also on pace to win the NFC West last year before a shaky finish. Los Angeles bounces back in our predictions.

Seattle Seahawks: 12-5

There is such a thing as a 'Super Bowl hangover,' but I'm not sure the Seattle Seahawks endure that too much. Not winning the division is on the table, given how much better the Rams got, but Seattle is so strongly built and so well coached that it'd be borderline impossible for this team not to win a ton of games.

Just barely missing out on the NFC West title, the Seahawks still snag 12 wins in our predictions and have another playoff berth coming.

San Francisco 49ers: 12-5

The third 12-5 team in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers also lose five regular season games in our predictions and again finish in third. The Niners do have a strong team, but the group has been bitten by the injury bug for years now, and this keeps occuring, so you have to wonder if whatever they are doing in terms of practice, recovery, or something else is simply not working.

Arizona Cardinals: 2-15

Perhaps the worst team in the NFL this year, the Arizona Cardinals finish 2-15 in our predictions and could earn the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which could be for a top quarterback prospect like Arch Manning. It's going to be a major struggle for Arizona to earn just one win this year.

NFC Playoff Picture

1. Detroit Lions

Getting back to the top seed in the NFC, the 2026 season could be the year that the Lions get over the hump and advance to the Super Bowl.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles wins the NFC West in our predictions and would have a formidable opponent in the Wild Card Round.

3. Dallas Cowboys

A shocking NFC East division title for the Cowboys in our predictions would see them wrapping up the third seed and being in a great position to win a playoff game.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC South winners, Tampa Bay could earn the fourth seed and again have a home playoff game, but that does seem to be this team's ceiling.

5. Seattle Seahawks

One year after winning it all, the Seahawks could regress a tad and settle into a Wild Card seed, making another Super Bowl run very difficult.

6. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco can't capture the NFC West in our predictions, but earning the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs would still be quite the accomplishment.

7. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay, yet again, is a Wild Card team. Our predictions sees the Packers earning the seventh seed and again facing an uphill battle for a Super Bowl push.