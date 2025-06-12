Predicting every NFL division winner following minicamp for the 2025 season

With minicamps across the NFL just about done, let's predict the eight division winners for the 2025 NFL Season.

A few teams across the league still have a little bit of a minicamp left, but most teams are finished up and will now take a break until training camp arrives. We're getting closer and closer to the start of the 2025 NFL Season, as preseason football returns in August.

And we could also see some new division winners for 2025, as some of the winners in 2024 are on shaky ground. Let's predict the eight division winners for the 2025 NFL Season.

Who will win the eight divisions in 2025?

AFC North - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are absolutely going to again win the AFC North in the 2025 NFL Season unless something major happens. The team is watching as the Bengals, Steelers, and Browns all deal with major dysfunction to a degree, and their biggest challenge for the division, the Bengals, may not have both Trey Hendrickson or Shemar Stewart, as both are without contracts.

The Ravens should win this division in 2025.

AFC South - Houston Texans

The offensive line still might be a massive issue for the Houston Texans, so that could prevent them from ascending to contender status in 2025, but the other three teams in the division all seem very far away from challenging for the AFC South title, so another 10-7 season might just be enough for Houston to win it again.

They've won the division in both years of the CJ Stroud era, so they've absolutely gotten on the right track.

AFC East - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills should cake-walk through the 2025 regular season and again capture the AFC East title. I do believe the New England Patriots could present a challenge, but they are still a solid year away from actually competing for the division. Buffalo's got an elite roster, QB, and top-notch head coach, so this is truly a well-oiled machine.

AFC West - Denver Broncos

In the AFC, I predict that we'll have just one new division winner from 2024 into 2025, as the Denver Broncos have ascended this offseason and truly have the best roster in the AFC West. Their offseason has included major additions like Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Evan Engram, and now JK Dobbins.

They also added some key talent in the 2025 NFL Draft and should be in a decent position to win the division for the first time since 2015.