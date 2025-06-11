Predicting every NFL's team's worst possible record for the 2025 season

AFC South

The main issue with the Houston Texans that they needed to fix this offseason was the offensive line, and that is putting it lightly. However, just because they added a bunch of players to that unit, it doesn't mean that the OL is going to perform well.

The worst-case record for Houston isn't too bad, but we'd likely see the offense and QB CJ Stroud regress even more, but a top-tier defense could keep them in most games. In each year of the Stroud era, the Texans have gone 10-7 and won the AFC South, so they have been consistent.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-14

A first-year head coach doesn't always bring success, and there is no guarantee that new head coach Liam Coen is the right man for the job. While I have said the Jaguars roster is better thank you think, there are still some noticeable roster holes, and what if Trevor Lawrence just isn't all that good?

A shaky first year for Liam Coen coupled with Trevor Lawrence not playing all that well could lead to yet another brutal year for the franchise, with only three wins to show for it in the 2025 season.

Tennessee Titans: 2-15

The Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while Titans fans may be enjoying the honeymoon thus far, the Titans are, realistically, probably not going to win many games in 2025. Ward is a raw prospect, and the Titans roster just isn't there yet.

The team could struggle to move the ball on offense, and given the history of rookie QBs in the NFL, Cam Ward is probably going to struggle. Another year perhaps picking first overall in the NFL Draft could be on the docket for the team with their worst-case scenario prediction.

Indianapolis Colts: 4-13

With Anthony Richardson now already hurt, the Indianapolis Colts QB room somehow managed to get worse. Daniel Jones is on track to start for the team in the 2025 NFL Season, and I am not sure Jones is even a better option than Richardson at this point. While the Colts have been able to hang around .500 over the past couple of seasons, the team could bottom-out if their QB room just isn't able to get it done in 2025.