A few teams in the NFL may have done enough in the 2025 offseason to have what it takes to make a Super Bowl push this year.

Building a Super Bowl team in today's NFL is quite hard, and with 53 players on an active roster, even the best teams in the league have weaker positions from time to time. Well, this offseason was quite dramatic, and with the amount of parity in the NFL, there could be a large chunk of teams who end up in contention.

And on the flip side, some teams we currently think are contenders could turn into the opposite. Which three teams, perhaps among more, are ready make a Super Bowl push in the 2025 NFL Season?

3 teams ready to make a Super Bowl push in the 2025 NFL Season

Houston Texans

With an overhauled offensive line and a team that has won the AFC South two years in a row, the Houston Texans may have finally made the right moves to get this team into contention. Roster-wise, it's one of the best in the NFL, and it was just that in 2024, but the poor OL play really derailed their season. GM Nick Caserio surely understood coming into this offseason that getting the offensive line right was the top priority, and he may have just done that.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers added some weapons to their backfield and also improved their offensive line in free agency by signing Mekhi Becton. LA did go to the playoffs in 2024, but they got blown out by the Houston Texans. While many people are talking about the Denver Broncos as being the biggest challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, the Bolts did finish with more wins than Denver and might just be a better team heading into 2025.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears needed to fix their offensive line and hire a competent head coach this offseason, and they may have just done both of those things in a big way. On paper, you might struggle to find 10 rosters better than Chicago's. Caleb Williams could be primed for a year two jump, and the Bears now feel quite secure in the trenches on either side of the ball. When you consider all of this, the team might not be missing much at all. Now yes, this might be a stretch, but we've seen teams with young QBs make a deep playoff run before, so I would not rule it out.