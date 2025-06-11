Predicting every NFL's team's worst possible record for the 2025 season

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: 5-12

A struggling Michael Penix Jr in his second year in the NFL could make the entire season go south for the Atlanta Falcons, and this team has struggled on defense for a while, so there is a distinct possibility that this team just isn't that good on either side of the ball.

Penix might end up being great, but he didn't get a ton of action in 2024, so it's quite hard to say how good he will be in a crucial year two.

Carolina Panthers: 3-14

Maybe Bryce Young just isn't a franchise quarterback? If he isn't the Carolina Panthers surely move on from him in some capacity and might then draft a QB high in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the roster is actually quite talented and ready to win-now, so that might force GM Dan Morgan to make a more bold QB move.

Young did show promise toward the end of the 2024 NFL Season, so all eyes will be on him.

New Orleans Saints: 0-17

Yes, the New Orleans Saints could very realistically not win a single game in the 2025 NFL Season. Their QB situation might be the worst in the NFL, as one of Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler are in line to start. Kellen Moore is also in his first year as a head coach, and GM Mickey Loomis just doesn't have a clue what he's doing, as this roster might be the worst in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-10

A regression could come and hit the Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL Season, as they yet again have a new offensive coordinator and have a good-not-great roster and quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Maybe we also see their lethal WR duo take a step back due to old age and coming off of a major injury?