Predicting every NFL team's starting quarterback for the 2026 season

AFC East

Miami Dolphins - Jimmy Garoppolo

The Miami Dolphins are benching Tua Tagovailoa, so there is no chance he is back as the starter in 2026. I could see Miami pursing a one-year bridge QB as they likely enter a rebuilding process at the position. Mike McDaniel and Jimmy Garoppolo did overlap in San Francisco for a few seasons, so he should know the offense quite well. Jimmy G as a one-year stopgap option isn't the worst thing ever.

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen

The reigning MVP will be starting for the Buffalo Bills for as long as he wants at this rate, and the one thing he and Buffalo have yet to accomplish is win a Super Bowl. Could it be this year?

New York Jets - Kyler Murray

The New York Jets have a ton of NFL Draft capital and could swing a trade for Kyler Murray to be their QB for a few seasons. The QB class appears to be quite deep in 2027, so the Jets might want someone who can at least bring some stability to the position. The Arizona Cardinals seem poised to move on from Murray in some capacity this offseason.

New England Patriots - Drake Maye

The year two breakout from Drake Maye is real. He's back as the Patriots' starter in 2026.

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Bo Nix

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are on the cusp of winning the AFC West. Nix is legit, and the Broncos might just be the best team in the league right now.

Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is playing behind a bad offensive line, but the LA Chargers are still 10-4 and in good shape overall. He is not going anywhere.

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes

I might be cheating a bit, as Patrick Mahomes might not be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season, but what if he is...?

Las Vegas Raiders - Dante Moore

The Las Vegas Raiders should move on from Geno Smith and Pete Carroll as soon as they can. I can see the front office diving into the 2026 NFL Draft to bring in someone like Dante Moore, who is currently at Oregon. The Raiders have to take the QB position more seriously.