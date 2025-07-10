The NFL playoffs for the 2025 season are a ways away, but let's try to predict all 14 playoff teams.

It's not likely that we see the same 14 playoff teams from 2024 in 2025 - the NFL is filled with a ton of parity, so there are going to be some new faces in the postseason when the year ends. The biggest factor in whether a team makes the playoffs or not is obviously the quarterback position.

Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are going to make the playoffs most every season due to their QB situation, but other teams like the New Orleans Saints might be quite a ways away due to their QB situation.

Let's try to predict all 14 playoff teams for 2025.

Predicting every single playoff team for the 2025 NFL Season

AFC Playoff Teams

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have an in-route to another AFC East title and the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Their schedule is actually on the easier side and they might just have the best roster in the conference.

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are regular season experts, but they seem to fall apart when the playoffs roll around. They are going to again win the AFC North and do have a shot to earn that top seed in the AFC. Expect them to land a top-3 seed in the conference when the postseason begins.

3. Denver Broncos

How about the Denver Broncos winning the AFC West for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season? They absolutely have a better roster than the Kansas City Chiefs and could overwhelm opponents with their elite defense and top-2 offensive line.

4. Houston Texans

By default, the Houston Texans could earn the fourth seed in the AFC playoffs and win the AFC South for the third season in a row. Expect this team to again be very good in 2025.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won all of their one-score games in the 2024 NFL Season, and I just don't see how that happens again. KC could will win 11 or 12 games and actually lose the AFC West. Will they regress to a Wild Card seed in 2025?

6. Cincinnati Bengals

As long as the Cincinnati Bengals do not field a bottom-5 defense, they should make the postseason. Let's bank on that happening in 2025 and them getting back into the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Did the Los Angeles Chargers do enough to take a step forward in 2025? While they may have added some nice talent, it doesn't seem like Justin Herbert is truly good enough to take this team on a deep playoff run. A Wild Card seed might be their true ceiling.